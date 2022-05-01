Joe Boyd to speak at LESS ONE event

Joe currently writes for www.thechurchpage.com, a Christian news website run by MCC Computers in Galgorm, which provides Churches and other Christian organisations with a platform for sharing their news and events free of charge.

He is also an author with Timeless Publications and has penned two books to date: ‘Trading Places: From Hopelessness to Happiness’, in which Joe recalls his personal journey from what he describes as ‘mentally retarded’ baby to ‘a married double-graduate journalist with God’s help’.

His second book: ‘Trading Mindsets: God, Faith and Disability’ is an accessible commentary on what the Bible says about every aspect of disability or illness from from causes to cures and how to live as a Christian while facing these situations.

Joe Boyd, will be the speaker at LESS ONE Friendship Group on Tuesday, May 3

Joe is looking forward to sharing his testimony with the members of LESS ONE, which meets in First Portglenone Presbyterian Church Hall, and is open to anyone who has been widowed or who finds themselves alone.

LESS ONE group leader, Angela Whyte said: “We are looking forward to what Joe will bring to us from our Lord. We would love to see many widowers as our male speaker might need a big support. Please Come from Curragh, Maghera, Kilrea, Clady, Portglenone, Ahoghill, Randalstown, Cullybackey, Kells, Magherafelt, Bellaghy and many more places where men are also living alone and maybe lonely like us ladies. Please spread the news to your friends who are single and alone.”

Now that Churches are opening up again, Joe is keen to share is testimony with any groups who may be interesting in hearing him speak. No fee will be charged, all Joe requires is a lift to and from the venue.

To arrange a booking, email: [email protected]

Angela also revealed that LESS ONE has now connected with a counsellor who has experience working with people who have experienced grief, depression and other difficult circumstances. Group members may access the service by contacting Angela.