Saturday’s highly anticipated Joey 25 celebration in Ballymoney, honouring the legacy of motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop, is to be streamed live globally.

This landmark event, marking 25 years since Joey Dunlop’s passing, will take place on Saturday, May 24 and is set to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide as it will be streamed live globally on Greenlight Television’s acclaimed King of the Roads TV platform.

The live stream, which will also be broadcast to thousands of spectators on big screens at the event, will include exclusive interviews with riders and the Dunlop family, and behind-the-scenes footage of the event, including the Joey 25 Exhibition at Ballymoney Museum, which features rare memorabilia from Joey’s illustrious career.

The Joey 25 event will also feature the largest-ever display of Joey Dunlop’s iconic race bikes, followed by a spectacular closed-road parade through Ballymoney’s town centre - led by over 25 motorcycling stars, including World Superbike Champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, Grand Prix legends Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams, and Eugene Laverty, British Superbike riders Glenn Irwin and Leon Haslam, alongside other celebrated riders such as Ryan Farquhar, Michael Rutter, and Phillip McCallen.

"We are honoured that the Joey 25 celebration can now be seen by a global audience,” said Joey’s wife Linda Dunlop.

“Joey was a local hero and an international icon, and this live stream ensures that fans everywhere can join us in celebrating his extraordinary legacy.

"This event is a heartfelt, deeply personal tribute to Joey, and we’re delighted that we will share this special day with his fans worldwide. Seeing Joey’s bikes roar through Ballymoney and knowing people across the globe can watch feels truly special.”

The live stream will be accessible via Greenlight Television’s King of the Roads platform with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 6pm BST on May 24, covering the day’s festivities, including “meet the riders” sessions, autograph signings, live music, and family-friendly entertainment.

In addition to the live stream, the Joey 25 Exhibition at Ballymoney Museum, open daily from 9am-5pm until August 30, 2025, invites visitors to explore Joey’s legacy through rare artifacts, including his 1981 Isle of Man TT racing leathers and personal items from the Dunlop family archives.

Access the free live stream on Kingoftheroads.tv