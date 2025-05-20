The PSNI have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of Saturday’s Joey 25 commemorations in Ballymoney.

The event to mark 25 years since the death of Joey Dunlop will take place in Ballymoney town centre on Saturday, May 24.

As a result Main Street, High Street, North Road, Model School Road, Townhead Street and Seymour Street will be closed from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday evening.

An event to mark 25 years since the death of Joey Dunlop will take place in Ballymoney Town Centre on Saturday 24th May. CREDIT CCGBC

A traffic management operation will be in place with diversionary signage to advise motorists of specific road closures and alternative routes.

Designated event parking will be available and a park and ride facility will operate from the Joey Dunlop Centre. Those attending are encouraged to make use of these where possible.