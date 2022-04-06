John runs 100 miles for cancer charity

His latest challenge was to support ‘Young Lives vs Cancer’ at CLIC Sargent.

The charity exist so that no family has to face that experience alone.They believe that everyone impacted by cancer in children and young people should get the support they need and that children and young people with cancer should have the opportunity to thrive, not just survive.

John said: “My challenge was to run 100 miles for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

John McGerty and family after his final run which was the Ecos Parkrun in Ballymena

“My motivation was the fact that two local Ballymena families use the charity regularly for rest and recuperation at one of the houses on the north coast.

“These families are indebted to this fantastic charity and having lost our beautiful grandson Reece a few years back, so I understand the struggles these families have on a daily basis.”

The final three miles of his 100 was undertaken at the recent 10th annual Ecos Parkrun in Ballymena.

John said: “My good friends at Ballymena Runners as always supported me and ran with me to the finishing line. Thank you young lives vs cancer you give young children 0 to 25 the support and strength to fight what ever cancer throws at them.”

At Young Lives vs Cancer, they help families find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. they know everyone’s different, so work hard to provide support that’s easy to access and meets individual needs. They aim to help with - Day to Day Support, Financial Support, Homes from Homes, Teens and Young Adults, Bereavement Support. Campaigning.