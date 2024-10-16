Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pet superstore with branches across Northern Ireland is introducing a novel way for jobseekers to keep calm during interview – they can bring along their own pets.

The innovative programme at Jollyes, called ‘fur-st impressions’, is one of a number of new support measures the business has implemented for new talent and longstanding colleagues as it ‘looks to be one of retail’s best employers’.

The retailer, which is now trading from over 100 stores across the UK with more than 1,200 employees, plans to more than double its retail ‘pawprint’ to 250 stores over the next five years. There are currently job opportunities at several of its Northern Ireland locations.

Jollyes said that 96 per cent of colleagues in the business are pet owners themselves and the passion and expertise this brings is part of the secret behind Jollyes’ reputation for service.

After a pilot scheme, Jollyes believes making pets part of the interview experience eases the tension of job interviews and creates a more comfortable, authentic environment for both the interviewer and the candidate.

Frank Liddy, director of the Belfast Mindfulness Centre was supportive of the Fur-st Impressions initiative: “Bringing your pet to an interview request showcases your authenticity, breaks the ice, and highlights your ability to nurture relationships – qualities that can translate into a warm, collaborative work environment”.

Jollyes has also launched a dedicated recruitment and careers website, which makes it says makes its application process and business benefits more transparent for applicants.

Job interviews can be a daunting prospect, and Jollyes said it wants to give potential new hires the best chance to succeed. Its new recruitment portal shows applicants what to expect in the interview process, as well as a steer on the types of questions they can expect.

Job applications have soared to more than 4,500 in its first few weeks following the pilot launch of this new portal – the same level received in the previous three years.

New perks have also been introduced for current Jollyes colleagues, including a ‘career paws’ scheme, which will run across the business, birthday leave, a ‘top dog’ rewards scheme, a ‘pet-eternity’ day for colleagues getting a new pet in the family.

For the first time, Jollyes was named as one of The Sunday Times’ best big companies to work in 2024.

Jollyes people director Claire Goldenberg said: “Our engaging and passionate colleagues are what sets Jollyes apart as they support pet parents in their communities who value their expertise and care. That’s why creating the right support for our people, from their very first interview and through their careers here at Jollyes, is so important to our ambitious growth.

"Whether it’s having your four-legged friend by your side to calm your nerves during the interview, or having the opportunity to take the career break you’ve always dreamed of, we aspire for Jollyes to be a place where colleagues are able to build a long and rewarding retail career.

"It’s a hugely exciting time for our business, with new investment which will see our store estate and headcount more than double in the next five years. But our success rests on recruiting and retaining the very best people for dream jobs working with animals, and giving a helping hand to those that love them.”