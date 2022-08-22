Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh McGoldrick had to shield for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic but that didn’t stop ambitious plans for his education.

Now Josh is on track for Higher Education and has set his sights for a career in the creative media industry, with plans to take up a HND Game Development or Motion Graphics and Animation.

Josh, who had a heart transplant in July 2018, has been shielding since the first lockdown. He said: “I am extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 and although it has been necessary to shield, I have really enjoyed completing my Level 3 Creative Media Production & Technology course at home through SERC’s Lisburn Campus. It has given me something to stay focussed on.”

Josh added: “I have been supported throughout the duration of my course by my amazing tutors, Tim Black, Nik Thomas, David Hutchinson, Connor Clements and Liane Radcliffe.“They went above and beyond to support my progression and I have been able to complete all my course work, including my practical work, from home, meeting deadlines, even whilst attending my medical appointments in Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester.”

“Studying at home isn’t quite the same as being on campus but I have made friends through the course and, like everyone else, have been keeping in touch online. I have also been able to get involved in some activities through SERC Students’ Union, who supported me to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation here in Northern Ireland during Freshers’ Week.

“I like to think that I have made some noise on the issue by sharing my story and that my letters to MLA’s helped a little bit. I am delighted Northern Ireland will move to an opt- out system for organ donation in Spring 2023.”

“In my spare time I support my charity New Start, Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester and have raised over £5,000 to date.”

Josh concluded: “I have always had a passion and interest in the Creative Media industry and have known, from a young age, exactly what I wanted to do.

“It has been great that I have been able to progress my ambitions with SERC. I have had an amazing experience at the College and have found my course very enjoyable and the tutors extremely knowledgeable. I look forward to continuing my studies at HND level to further my skills, knowledge and experience and am excited for my future in the Creative Media industry.”