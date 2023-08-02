“There is simply no way to put into words the grief they are experiencing,” a family friend of crash victim Judith McMullan has said as her funeral arrangements are released.

Co Armagh woman Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area, died following a road traffic collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday 31st July.

Judith died following a collision with a car along the Mowhan Road on Monday evening. Her funeral is to take place on Friday.

DUP MLA William Irwin, who knows the McMullan family, has called on the local community to ‘support them’ during their time of grief.

"I know the McMullan’s very well and speaking to them, there is simply no way to put into words the grief they are experiencing following Judith’s untimely and tragic passing.

"Judith will be missed by very many people right throughout the community and I will be remembering the McMullan family in my prayers and urge the community to support them in their grief.”

Independent councillor Paul Berry of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, paid his respects at the ‘unbearable loss of a young life’.

"It was with horror when I first heard of a bad accident on the Mowhan Road outside Markethill on Monday evening," he added.

"Of course you always hope and pray that all involved will be ok but I was stunned when I learned of the sad death of Judith McMullan as a result of the accident.

"I know the McMullan family and indeed they are very well known and very much respected and as a community we send our deepest condolences to them all at this very sad and distressing time of unbearable loss of a young life.

"The McMullan family have a strong faith and whilst they will be in deep sorrow I have no doubt they will draw on their faith at this time and it is important as a community we lift them up in prayer at this time."

Ms McMullan had two sisters teach at Markethill High School and representatives from the school passed on their condolences to the family circle.

"As a school family, we are devastated to learn of the death of Miss Judith McMullan, adored sister of our much loved colleagues, Faith (Governor & Head of MFL) and Kirsten (Head of English), as a result of a road traffic accident on July 31,” a spokesperson wrote on social media.

“The McMullan family are an extremely well known and hugely respected family within this locality and we offer our deepest sympathies and prayerful support to Judith's parents, Sammy & Roberta, her siblings, Faith (& Fabricio), Linzi (& Simon), Kirsten and Robert (& Louise), her granny, Sally Edgar, and to Judith's cherished nieces and nephews as well.

“We also extend our sincere condolences to Judith's wider family circle and her dear friends at this very difficult time.

Judith was the dearly loved daughter of Samuel and Roberta, dear sister of Faith (Fabricio), Linzi (Simon), Kirsten and Robert (Louise). She was also a devoted Auntie to Naomi, Jemimah, Ethan, Samara, Isaac and Sienna, and also a much loved granddaughter.

Judith’s family home will be open to family, friends and neighbours until Friday morning at 11am.

Family service will then be held in the home on Friday before remains arrive at Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church for Service at 2pm with private family burial afterwards at Kingsmill Presbyterian Churchyard.

