A Lurgan man’s inspiration for taking on the seriously tough ‘Norn Iron Ultra Marathon’ is his wife as she lives with the challenging illness of Diabetes.

Pictured is Jamie Collins, his wife Cliodhna, and their new puppy Dobby. Lurgan native, Jamie Collins, recently took on the incredibly tough ‘Norn Iron Ultra Marathon’ in a bid to raise funds for leading diabetes charity, Diabetes UK. After months of hard work and dedication through a strenuous training schedule, Jamie tackled the challenge head on and raised an incredible £2,312 for the charity. Jamie would like to extend his thanks to his family, friends, and sponsors for all their kind support and words of encouragement during this time. Commenting on the challenge, Jamie said, “My wife is my inspiration for taking on this challenge for Diabetes UK, she faces the struggle of living with this condition and I’m sure many people will know someone who lives with diabetes.”

Diabetes is a serious condition where your blood glucose level is too high.