A public meeting is to be held in Lurgan tomorrow (Wednesday) as traders in North Street continue to trade despite the road closure to vehicular traffic.

Businesses are holding a meeting in Lurgan Town Hall on Wednesday morning following the collapse of a wall at the Irish National Foresters club on June 6 this year. The landmark building, which is being renovated, suffered a partial wall collapse which is currently being investigated by structural engineers.

North St Lurgan, Co Armagh is open for business following collapse of a wall at the Irish National Foresters club on July 6.

Hairdressers, butchers, green grocers and all traders have been struggling with lower footfall despite North Street being open to pedestrians. There is also free car parking in North Street while this situation is on going.

Neil Casey, a butcher, said he wanted to get the message across that North Street is open for business. “We are closed for traffic but pedestrians are welcome. It is all open for pedestrians and all the shops are trading as normal. Thanks to everyone who is supporting us and going that extra mile. Anybody that needs help to carry stuff to their cars in the car park we can provide that service. Just ask when you come through the door

Nani from The Kitchen restaurant said he wanted to let everyone know they are open for business as usual. “Thanks very much for your support and I’ll see you soon.”

Claire from Wee Smackers said: “There is free parking in Ulster Street. All the shops are still open.”

Mairead McConville of House of Hair in North Street said: “We just want to let all our customers know that we are open for business and we want to thank everyone for their continued support.”

Alisha Thompson from Selection Boxes said: “We are all still open for business. We have a free car park here at the minute.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Free parking is on offer for shoppers on North Street in Lurgan, as work continues on the Townscape Heritage project!

North Street in Lurgan is open to pedestrians but not to cars. A car park with the entrance at Ulster Street is open and free to the public.

"A warm welcome awaits those who come along to the town centre street which has been closed to traffic during the renovation of the Irish National Foresters building.

"Traders want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all their loyal customers for their continued support over recent weeks and spreading the word that they are still open for business.”

An investigation is being carried out on the ‘structural stability’ of iconic Lurgan landmark, the Irish National Foresters in Lurgan, after part of a wall collapsed during renovations, says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Last month, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The Foresters building in North Street, Lurgan, is currently cordoned off with Health and Safety measures in place, due to a partial structural collapse. Council officers are working with partner organisations to ensure public safety and investigate the structural stability of the building. At this stage it is too early to assess the overall structural impact the collapse has had on the building.

“Members of the public are advised that it is business as usual for all retailers and service providers located on North Street. Pedestrian access is available, with all businesses operating as normal.”