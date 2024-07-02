Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a number of changes to council services across Antrim and Newtownabbey over the Twelfth period.

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Friday, July 12 and Monday, July 15, reopening as normal on Tuesday, July 16.

The Cemetery/Bereavement Services office will be closed on Friday, July 12 with telephone cover for booking of burials from 9am to 11am on Monday, July 15.

The Registration office will be closed on Friday, July 12 with telephone death registrations only from 9am to 11am on Monday, July 15.

The crematorium will be closed on Friday, July 12 and open until noon on Monday, July 15.

Antrim Forum, Crumlin Leisure Centre, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre will be closed on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, reopening as normal on Sunday, July 14.

Allen Park and Ballyearl will open as normal over the holiday period.

Theatre at The Mill, The Old Courthouse and The Courtyard Theatre will be closed on Friday, July 12 and Monday, July 15, reopening as normal on Tuesday, July 16.

All household recycling centres across the borough will be closed on Friday, July 12, reopening as normal on Saturday, July 13.

A spokesperson for the local authority, explained: “Bin and wheelie box collections in Newtownabbey due to take place on Friday, July 12 will be emptied on Saturday, July 13.

"There are no changes to collections in Antrim. All other collections will take place as normal.”