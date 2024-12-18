The murder of Karen Cummings in Banbridge is “a painful reminder of the urgent need to address the epidemic of violence against women and girls”, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has stressed.

Speaking at the start of Monday night’s monthly council meeting, Councillor Sarah Duffy paid tribute to the Banbridge mother-of-two, stating: “Karen Cummings, from Banbridge, was brutally murdered right here in our borough. This devastating loss has shaken us all to our core.

“My heart goes out to her family, friends and all who loved her. Our borough stands with you all in your grief, and we will honour her memory by continuing to demand change.”

Proposing that a candlelit vigil be held at Solitude Park in Banbridge on Thursday evening, Councillor Joy Ferguson (Alliance, Banbridge DEA) commented: “We meet again tonight after another tragedy in our borough, where we see violence against women continuing in the most horrific of circumstances.

Karen Cummings. Picture: released by PSNI

“So close to Christmas, the family of Karen Cummings are trying to make sense of the senseless.

“Karen was a mother, a nurse, a treasured daughter, a granddaughter, a young woman with her life ahead of her, and my sincere condolences to the McQuaid and Cummings family as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“In particular, we send our thoughts and prayers to her children, Zara and Curtis.

“Karen is the 25th woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020, and the seventh this year. This statistic is shocking, but behind that statistic are grieving families and friends trying to make sense of the indefensible.

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy. Credit: ABC Council

“We all must renew our efforts to changing society in our political groups, our social groups, our workplaces, with the children we raise, teaching our girls to respect themselves and to demand better, and our sons to know and understand and see the value of respectful and consensual relationships.

“As public representatives we must renew the council’s efforts in supporting the Executive Office’s ‘Ending Violence Against Women’ strategy, particularly as they begin to build capacity in communities to prevent this type of behaviour happening.

“Violence against women must stop. The Banbridge community is shocked to the core at this tragedy, therefore I would like to propose that we use Solitude Park in Banbridge for a candlelit vigil conducted by Women’s Aid this Thursday (December 19) at 6pm, to send a strong message of support to Karen’s family and to bring the community together, to say this type of behaviour is unacceptable.

“As a community we will walk hand in hand to support her family and all those who have been impacted.

Cllr Joy Ferguson. Credit: ABC Council

“I ask for your political support tonight to make this happen.”

Cllr Ferguson’s proposal was seconded by fellow Banbridge representative, Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin), who stated: “I’d like to begin by seconding Cllr Ferguson’s proposal for a vigil on Thursday evening.

“I’d also like to convey my party’s sympathies to Karen’s family and friends. I didn’t know Karen, but I’ve spoken to some of her friends who are absolutely devastated by her senseless murder, and they’ll simply never forget her.

“Violence against women and girls is a shameful stain on our society. As Cllr Ferguson said, there are seven [women] who have been murdered this year and a total of 25 since 2020.

Cllr Kevin Savage. Credit: ABC Council

“33,000 incidents of domestic violence were reported to the police in 2023. These figures are truly shocking.

“Since the Executive launched its framework to end violence against women and girls in September, three more women have been murdered.

“We need to see this strategy deliver, and deliver quickly.

“Those who perpetrate violence and murder need dealt with. The full rigours of the law will need to be brought down upon them, and the justice system needs to step up and ensure that women and girls are protected from those with a history of domestic violence, and that those who commit these crimes are taken to prison and kept in jail for a long time.

“So, in conclusion, I’d like to re-emphasise our party’s and my sympathies to Karen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”