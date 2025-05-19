Cookstown model and advocate Kate Grant has been announced as official ambassador ahead of Learning Disability Pride’s return to Carrickfergus on Saturday, June 21.

Kate made history in 2018 by becoming the first model with Down’s syndrome to win an international beauty title. Since then, she has broken barriers in the fashion industry, becoming the first model with Down’s syndrome to be featured in a major beauty campaign.

Kate uses her platform to promote inclusion, inspiring others with her message of empowerment and visibility for people with a learning disability.

Her involvement in this year’s Learning Disability Pride underscores the charity’s mission to celebrate diversity and challenge stereotypes.

Learning Disability Pride ambassador Kate Grant is welcomed to Carrickfergus ahead of this year's carnival, which will be held on June 21. Photo: Aaron Owen

Commenting on her new role as ambassador, Kate said: “I’m honoured and excited to be part of Learning Disability Pride in 2025. This event is about celebrating who we are and showing the world that people with learning disabilities have so much to offer. It’s going to be an amazing day!”

Thomas Haighton, founder and chair of Learning Disability Pride, emphasised the significance of the event’s growth with Kate on board.

Thomas said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kate as ambassador this year. Kate embodies everything this event stands for - confidence, inclusion, and the celebration of difference.

Kate Grant and Learning Disability Pride working group members, from left to right, David Sutherland, Emma Harte, Deirdre Carr, Emma Tenant, Gemma Kinnon, LInda McCausland, Kellie Ritchie and Thomas Haighton. Photo: Aaron Owen

"Her involvement also brings increased visibility to our cause, and we’re so proud to have her as part of our Learning Disability Pride family in 2025.

“This year we are working closely with our event partners to make the event bigger and better, and to shine a spotlight on children and adults with a learning disability. With just over a month to go until the big event, we can’t wait.”

The bi-annual event, first launched in 2017, will return for its fourth year this June. Learning Disability Pride recently announced that it has officially become a registered charity, marking a major milestone in its mission to promote visibility, inclusion, and celebration for people with learning disabilities across the province.

This year’s festivities will begin with a vibrant carnival parade at noon, starting from Taylor’s Avenue and proceeding along the scenic seafront to Carrickfergus Castle.

Kate Grant, ambassador for Learning Disability Pride 2025: Photo: Aaron Owen

The day will continue with live performances from community members with learning disabilities, a DJ set from Q Radio, and a variety of local food and craft stalls.

For more information or to get involved, contact Emma Harte at [email protected] .

Learning Disability Pride is supported by organisations including the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Mencap, Kilcreggan Homes, AEL, Sense NI, Caring Breaks, Positive Futures, Praxis Care, Cedar Foundation, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The event, which draws participants and spectators from around Northern Ireland, also receives funding from the National Lottery.

Learning Disability Pride has been graced previously by some well-known faces including actor James Martin, star of the Oscar-winning movie An Irish Goodbye and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

