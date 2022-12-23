Register
Keeping busy is the secret to a long life, according to 104 year old Elizabeth Jess

Mrs Elizabeth Jess from Seymour Hill has just celebrated her 104th birthday.

By Julie-Ann Spence
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:42am

Although she is confined to bed, she is still smiling and enjoying life and still lives in her own home.

Elizabeth was born and brought up in Kinallen. She had three brothers and three sisters, and went to work as a seamstress in Dromore where she met her husband Joseph Jess.

Joseph worked in the Belfast Shipyard and the couple had three daughters – Freda, Joan and Margaret.

Elizabeth Jess recently celebrated her 104th birthday. She is pictured with her great great granddaughter Isla who is 17 months old

Elizabeth and Joseph moved to Seymour Hill and settled there.

Sadly Joseph died in 1964 but Elizabeth has had a long and active life working at Seymour Hill Primary School as a dinner lady and a caretaker.

She is fondly remembered by many of the past pupils and was known for giving second helpings of puddings!

Elizabeth was a founder member of the Methodist Church in Seymour Hill and is still a great supporter albeit she is confined to bed.

She enjoyed many church related groups and activities over the years and she was a great baker and always produced great cakes.

She has always enjoyed music and remembers many of the old songs she learnt at school with Master Dixon, for example ‘The Little shirt my mother made for me’!

She enjoys listening to the news and music on her radio and always enjoys a good chat with visitors to her home.

Her secret to a long life is probably being so independent and keeping busy and living a good clean life.