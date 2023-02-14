A local couple, Kelly and Alan Corbett from Dromore, owners of Corbett Haulage, both hit 40 last year and lost over 40lbs each.

Thanks to the Cinch Fast 30 plan, which introduces the concept of Time Restricted Eating, or Intermittent Fasting, they have lost a combined five stone of weight, have a renewed lease of life, and both have taken up training for the London Half Marathon this April.

Kelly explained: “Alan and I had repeated the same routine every January since I can remember - Christmas was over, it’s a new year we need to lose weight.

"I’d do what I always did, and join back to the local slimming groups, vowing to lose a stone by February, we would cut out the rubbish, do a walk 2-3 times a week, then that would be it, back to the old ways. Takeaways, junk food and pile on the weight again.

Alan and Kelly Corbett before and after losing 40lbs

"Alan is a haulage driver for our family business, Corbett Transport, so leads a very sedentary life, he too knew he needed to lose weight, but had no idea how to.

"As we both were hitting 40 in 2022, we had this inner burning desire to lose weight for our birthdays. – but in reality I didn’t hold out much hope, having tried and failed so many times in the past.

“I was on Instagram mindless scrolling and came across Angela and Nicola talking about their Cinch FAST 30 program – a 30 day introduction to Intermittent Fasting - and something about what they were saying intrigued me and sparked an interest.

"It was very different to all the old fashioned high street diets that had you counting points, calories and macros – this was so simple – change the timing of your meals.

I had never heard of the concept of Intermittent Fasting, but after doing some of my own research and seeing some of the amazing health claims by doctors world-wide, and the weight-loss results, I knew I wanted to sign up.”

Kelly and Alan threw themselves into the challenge and the weight started to come off. “I think one of the main reasons why this has worked for us is that it is so simple, so doable,” continued Kelly. “ You simply change the timing of your meals. Eat well in your window and move more.

"It has been a total game-changer for us both. It’s honestly like second nature now. We don’t even have to think about it – and that is why it works for the long-term.

“Even though we live a fast life with work and kids, we are now making time for us, by getting out and walking, and now running. So, it has brought us closer together for sure and a common goal."

Angela Hunter from Cinch Fast 30 programme said: “When we started the Cinch Fast 30 programme after our own experience with Intermittent Fasting – losing 2.5 stone between us and boosting our own wellbeing – we had no idea it would grow to the levels that it has. We have helped over 1,000 people to meet their weight and wellbeing goals and it is so rewarding to hear feedback like Kelly and Alans.”