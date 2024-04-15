Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Maxwell (40) found himself homeless in 2019. The ex-professional fighter, who had already been coping with dependency issues, lived rough on the streets, while his addiction problems worsened.

After being admitted to hospital following a binge on drugs, Kevin began to reach out for help and says he has now seen his life improve for the better thanks to the support of Pastor Brian Madden, leader of the Teen Challenge programme in Northern Ireland and becoming a born again Christian.

Teen Challenge UK is a registered charity operating nationally to help young people who have developed life controlling problems, especially drug and alcohol addictions. It also offers preventative help to those who may be in danger of developing the problems.

Kevin pictured recently during his rehabilitation. (Pic: Contributed).

A spokesperson for the faith-centred organisation said: “The goal of Teen Challenge UK is to help people become mentally sound, physically well, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted and spiritually alive.”

Mr Maxwell told the Newtownabbey Times: “I had my first professional fight in 2007. I got into a street fight in 2010 and lost my professional boxing licence. I had been drinking before then, but started using drugs after this incident.

"I would take part in semi-professional bouts in order to get money to fund my cocaine habit. I just wanted to get cash and I was in a dark place.

“My mum passed away in 2019 and I blame myself for her passing away, if I’m honest. I put her through hell and I blame myself for her getting ill. I was using drugs at her funeral. My life was out of control.

Kevin pictured during his battle with addiction. (Pic: Contributed).

“I lived on the streets rather than a hostel as I felt safer on the streets. I had a bit of a hard man reputation and felt I could handle myself. My drug taking got even worse on the streets and I was taking anything I could get my hands on. I was robbing from drug dealers and bingeing on cocaine, crystal meth and crack cocaine.

"I had called into Pastor Madden’s hall for food and had been using food banks, but my days were consumed with trying to get drugs.”

Reflecting on when he knew he had to make changes in his life, Kevin stated: “I ended up in the Mater Hospital in February 2023. I had been bingeing on drugs for four days and had been taking fits and seizures. I was in a bad way. I prayed to God to help me. I wanted to live.

"I had known about Pastor Brian, but didn’t know about the Teen Challenge programme. I got talking to an old friend who had been transformed by the initiative and on April 17, 2023, I got involved with it too.

"It took me a while to get my head round it all. When you’re in a life of addiction, you don’t care about anything, except getting drugs. I was able to start grieving properly for my mum. It’s been a long process, but I’ve got God in my life now and it’s been transformed. I have been drug-free for a year.

"I had tried to sort myself out before, but had gone back to my old ways. I didn’t want to give my family false hope, but this time I’ve been able to give up the drugs. The relationships I had lost with my loved ones are now being rebuilt and life is going well.

"I want to use my story to be able to inspire other people who are experiencing similar issues in their lives.

"I’m living in Teen Challenge UK’s Whitchester House in the town of Duns in the Scottish Borders. The majority of people using the service are from Northern Ireland. There are some from Wales, a few from England and a few from Scotland, but the majority are from Northern Ireland.

"I want to help others who are in a life of addiction. There’s no better person to receive support from than someone who has been in the same place.

"There’s a real need for similar provision in Northern Ireland. People are dying on the streets in Belfast. Similar facilities in Northern Ireland would help take some of the strain off the NHS as it would be saving on treatment and medication costs. They wouldn’t be taking up hospital space.

"In terms of my own rehabilitation, all of the glory goes to God. Thanks to Pastor Brian for reaching out and for helping me take those first steps.”

Pastor Madden has urged anyone facing similar issues in their lives to contact him for assistance.

He said: “I met Kevin on the streets with our outreach team. He was in the grips of a cocaine addiction and was in a very bad way. He is now at the Teen Challenge centre in Duns, Scotland, and has completely turned his life around. He is now free from addiction.

"We have helped 20 people in the past seven months, both men and women. The NHS is struggling and doesn’t have the provision to support people in addiction.