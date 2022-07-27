‘Kick off your Sunday shoes’ with Footloose at the Braid

Taking place from August 3-6, the production is based on the 1980’s movie, which took the world by storm with its youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

Footloose tells the story of city boy Ren who has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned. Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voiceworks NI - which is a cross-community project that aims to ‘release the creative potential of young people in the Ballymena area’ - has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the fast-paced show, which is not only packed full of amazing dance but serves up some classic 80s hits, including the unforgettable title track Footloose!

Voiceworks will return to the Braid Arts Centre next week with their fabulous production of Footloose!

To launch the show, they have teamed up with Fairhill Shopping Centre giving someone the chance to win 4 Tickets for Footloose on Saturday, August 6 at 2.30pm, £30 worth of JD Sports Gift Vouchers, £20 worth of Starbucks Gift Vouchers.

Check out Fairhill Shopping Centre’s Facebook page for more info and to enter

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “I am delighted to see Voiceworks back at the Braid – showcasing their amazing talent and bringing the stage to life with their production of Footloose!

“This is one show not to miss – enter the Fairhill Shopping Centre FB competition or get your tickets now before they sell out!”

To celebrate this amazing competition, Enter “BIGNIGHTOUT” at checkout to get 2 for 1 tickets for the opening night on Wednesday, August 3.