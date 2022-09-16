Kilimanjaro trek raises £18,000 for Alzheimer’s Society
A group of friends from across Mid and East Antrim have thanked the community for backing their recent charity effort in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland.
Glenarm men Matthew Morrow, Simon McClure and Martin McClure took on a gruelling trek up Mount Kilimanjaro alongside Nathan Calderwood from Broughshane and Chris Craig from Carrickfergus.
The five friends took on the epic challenge after they were all individually impacted by Alzheimer’s disease within their families.
In total, the fundraising effort in Tanzania raised over £18,000 for the worthy cause.
Speaking following a cheque presentation to the charitable organisation on September 4, Matthew (37) said: “Today marks the end of our Kilimanjaro fundraiser. A tough challenge at high altitude, but one that none of us will forget, for a very long time! We handed over a cheque to Alzheimer’s Society NI, a sum of £18,059.48.
“Thank you, to everyone of you who supported us so well and kindly donated. We know it’s not easy with the cost of living increasing so rapidly.
“We really appreciate your generosity! We were all individually impacted by this disease within our families and it took hold of loved ones. We wanted to raise funds to help the work being done in making a breakthrough to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. This event also helped raise awareness for people and families currently suffering with Alzheimer’s.”