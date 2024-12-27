Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have died following a road traffic collision in Co Armagh on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Four other people, including a baby, were taken to hospital. A woman is said to be in a critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Killylea Road outside Killylea.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 12.45pm on Friday, December 27, of a collision involving a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes.

Police have confirmed that two men have sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killylea Road outside Killylea, Co Armagh. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Both men died at the scene. Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time.”

The Killylea Road, which was closed for a period of time, has now fully reopened to traffic.

Insp Adair urged any witnesses to come forward.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."