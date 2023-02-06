The annual Kilrea Flower Show has been cancelled for the last three years but the committee was still determined to continue to raise funds for charity.

As part of the Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival last August, the ladies of Kilrea WI held an exhibition of crafts and memorabilia in aid of Guide Dogs NI. Thanks to the generosity of everyone who attended the event and to those who purchased fireside quizzes, the grand total of £1,000 was raised.

A cheque was handed over recently to Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Manager of Guide Dogs NI. Any money given to the charity will help to fund a puppy, which costs £54,000 for its training, vet bills and food, right through to retirement.

Kilrea WI would like to thank everyone who supported this fundraising event and to the organisers of the Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival for their encouragement. Plans are in place for the Kilrea Flower Show to take place in September so watch this space!