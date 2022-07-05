Loading...

Kilrea WI celebrate 85th anniversary

Kilrea WI recently celebrated its 85th anniversary with a dinner in the Imperial Hotel, Garvagh.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:42 pm

The special guest for the evening was Lower Bann Area WI executive member, Mrs Susan Lyons, who brought greetings from the Federation.

Two members, Muriel Campbell and Joan Dunlop, were presented with silver spoons to mark 21 years membership. Member Margaret Caldwell was presented with a rose to mark her recent golden wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
Killowen PS says fond farewell to Mrs McKendry
Executive Member, Susan Lyons, Kilrea WI President, Jennifer Gardiner and Vice- President, Margaret Bamford cut the special anniversary cake

The entertainment for the evening was provided by Mrs Jennifer Beattie, who enthralled everyone with her hilarious poems and anecdotes. The winner of the monthly competition for a homemade party hat, was Pearl Hutchinson.

Enjoying Kilrea WI anniversary dinner
Enjoying Kilrea WI anniversary dinner