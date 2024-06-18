Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Carrickfergus man has been given royal recognition for his years of service to the sheep farming industry.

Edward Adamson received a MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list thanks to his work with the National Sheep Association.

The local man has decades of experience in the industry, and runs the family farm at Kilroot along with his son. “My grandfather came to the area from Ballyclare direction in the 1920s, so I’m the third generation farming here,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed it; when I left school, I couldn’t wait to get out onto the farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward has held a number of roles with the NSA’s regional branch, which was established in the mid 1980s. “I was chairman in 1997-98, and then secretary; that grew into Northern Ireland development officer and regional manager. I always thought the sheep sector needed someone to fight our cause.”

Edward Adamson received a MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list thanks to his work with the National Sheep Association. Photo: Edward Adamson

The role has been an immensely varied one, with Edward representing the interests of NI’s sheep farmers across the globe, including Russia, New Zealand and mainland Europe.

He has been involved in the transportation of sheep embryos to the USA as part of ongoing work to introduce a greater diversity of breeds to America.

In 2000, Edward founded the Antrim Quality Lamb Group, of which he remains a director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An advocate for the local sheep industry at Government level, Edward continues to raise issues that affect local farmers. Photo: Edward Adamson

He was also involved in the establishment of the Samuel Wharry award, a travel bursary set up in memory of former NSA Chairman, Samuel Wharry from Carnlough.

An advocate for the local sheep industry at Government level, Edward continues to raise the issues that affect local farmers, such as the impact on the sheep industry of the Beef Sustainability Package. “It was introduced to make [the beef sector] more carbon friendly, but in doing so, sheep farmers’ payments have been dropped by 17 percent overall, so we’re still negotiating on that,” he added.

For his efforts in going above and beyond for the NSA, the organisation presented him with an Unsung Hero award, now known as the Bob Payne Memorial Award, in 2010.

Meanwhile, in 2016, he was awarded an Associate of the Royal Agricultural Society for his work for the sheep industry in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His inclusion on the Honours list, however, came as something of a shock. "It was quite unbelievable – I didn’t think I moved in those circles! But I’m chuffed about it; it’s nice to have the recognition,” Edward said. “To be successful you need a good team, and my wife has been very supportive and understanding over the years.”

Recipients from Northern Ireland make up 8.3 percent of the total number of recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours list this year.

The focus of this list is ‘those who have initiated substantial change where it was needed, and developed innovative solutions that have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of thousands of people across the country’.