A PSNI spokesperson said they are growing concerned as to the whereabouts of Klaudia Gugala.

“Klaudia is in her late teens, last seen in the area of Banbridge on Saturday afternoon, wearing black leggings, black coat and carrying a cream coloured bag.

"If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Klaudia or you believe you may have seen someone matching the description, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number - 1207 of 11/02/23.”