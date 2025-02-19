Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts as it prepares to open first Northern Ireland store in Victoria Square, Belfast
The countdown is on for the opening of the iconic American brand’s store in Victoria Square, Belfast on Wednesday, March 12 at 8am.
Following the success of the first week of sampling, where 5,000 dozens of doughnuts were given away, Krispy Kreme said it will be giving away further 1,000 dozens per day from February 19 to 23.
There will also be a special prize for the first person in the queue on the opening day of a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
The second and third people in line will receive vouchers, and there will be exclusive merchandise for the first 50 customers in the queue.
The new Krispy Kreme shop will be open from 9.30am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9.30am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday; 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.
