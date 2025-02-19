Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Krispy Kreme has announced it will be giving away thousands of free doughnuts ahead of the much-anticipated opening of its first shop in Northern Ireland in March.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown is on for the opening of the iconic American brand’s store in Victoria Square, Belfast on Wednesday, March 12 at 8am.

Following the success of the first week of sampling, where 5,000 dozens of doughnuts were given away, Krispy Kreme said it will be giving away further 1,000 dozens per day from February 19 to 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a special prize for the first person in the queue on the opening day of a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The first Krispy Kreme store in Northern Ireland is to open in Victoria Square in Belfast. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

The second and third people in line will receive vouchers, and there will be exclusive merchandise for the first 50 customers in the queue.

The new Krispy Kreme shop will be open from 9.30am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9.30am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday; 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.