It comes after Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter (DUP) took to his feet in chambers last week to highlight the issue after experiencing kidney stones.

He said: "I do not see any signs in Lisburn directing people to public toilets of which I now also find myself in great need of in recent weeks.

“I have come to the conclusion that we are relying heavily on the private sector when it comes to toilet facilities in our city of Lisburn.

Lisburn Bow Street Mall. The Mall is home to one of the few public toilets available, as local residents have voiced their frustration at an alleged lack of toilet facilities in Lisburn city centre

Castlereagh East councillor, Sharon Skillen (DUP) also raised her concerns in advocating for increased signage for toilets.

“I myself have multiple sclerosis and I find that it affects my bladder,” said Cllr Skillen.

The council website shows that there are four public toilets in total operated by the local authority including two in Lisburn and one in Moira, which all open daily from 9am to 6pm.

However, locals have reported first hand how frustrating the lack of facilities available can be, with one mother telling the shocking account of having to change her toddlers in public.

Shauna Burden Hughes said: ‘‘It’s ridiculous there are no toilets in a city. I have two toddlers and have had to change them on benches while protecting their modesty because there was no chance making it to Castle Gardens or to the top of Bow Street Mall.’’ Shauna added that the council should: ‘‘put money into things that are actually useful and needed.’’

Evelyn Marsden also raised the issue that the lack of facilities poses a problem for those suffering with hidden disabilities.

‘‘I suffer from severe Crohn’s disease and have had most of my bowel removed several years ago,’’ Evelyn explained. ‘‘Toilets downstairs in mall are used by kids. I know this is one of the hidden disabilities but when you don’t get any warning it’s near impossible to get to a loo on time, especially if you are between top of town and the mall. Not every shop let’s you use the toilets even with a ‘‘I need a toilet urgently’’ sign.’’

Nicola Dickson added: ‘‘Public toilets in Hillsborough are also inadequate. I’ve witnessed young children distressed that they “can’t hold on’’ until they walk to the other side of the forest park to the toilets in the play park. Outside the hours of 9-5 the toilets are closed!’’

Many readers contacted the Ulster Star to report that they have grown so frustrated at the situation they they no longer come to the city, instead opting to support their local high-streets.

Mabel Wright said: ’’During the pandemic no shop or toilets were available to any children, parents or anyone. But still out in our rural shops we could use the toilet facility and therefore now we support them. We don’t need Lisburn to shop’’

Meanwhile those who work with older people and community groups also decried the lack of facilities as not fit for purpose.

Carol Robb explains: ‘‘As a support worker in Lisburn I find it extremely bad that there are no public toilets in town centre. Some of my clients are elderly and can’t walk long distances looking for a toilet.’’

Elizabeth Hollinger adds: ‘‘I work for a local charity which supports adults with severe learning disabilities. One in particular is very fond of a walk and a picnic in this area but due to side effects of medication and other reasons this person requires the use of a toilet frequently. This area is also used by kids, a disability toilet would not be a wasted resource (as currently) many people have to limit where they can go because of lack of facilities.’’

A report is due back to the council next month.