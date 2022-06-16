‘Ladies who lunch’ raise funds for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI

The event took the form of a ‘Ladies who Lunch’ with a prosecco reception.
Marty’s catering service provided an excellent lunch which was enjoyed by all and Larne Drama Circle provided the after-lunch entertainment.
A fabulous £1450 was raised thanks to all the ladies who supported the event.
Cathy Cole, Judith McCullough, Rosie Beattie, Kathleen Devine. Lorna Haveron, Jenny Eason at the fundraiser
Karen McMeekan, Jill and Christine Harpur at the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI charity held a fundraiser in the Blue Circle club
Eleanor Rendell & friends at the fundraiser in the Blue Circle Club
Enjoying the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI charity fundraiser in the Blue Circle club