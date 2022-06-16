Loading...

‘Ladies who lunch’ raise funds for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI

There was a great turnout of ladies at the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI charity fundraiser which was held in the Blue Circle Club on June 11.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:01 pm

The event took the form of a ‘Ladies who Lunch’ with a prosecco reception.

Marty’s catering service provided an excellent lunch which was enjoyed by all and Larne Drama Circle provided the after-lunch entertainment.

A fabulous £1450 was raised thanks to all the ladies who supported the event.

Cathy Cole, Judith McCullough, Rosie Beattie, Kathleen Devine. Lorna Haveron, Jenny Eason at the fundraiser

Karen McMeekan, Jill and Christine Harpur at the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI charity held a fundraiser in the Blue Circle club

Eleanor Rendell & friends at the fundraiser in the Blue Circle Club

Enjoying the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI charity fundraiser in the Blue Circle club which was a 'Ladies who Lunch' with a prosecco reception.

