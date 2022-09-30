Lagan Valley’s Robbie Butler attends event on the future of Disability Employment Services in Northern Ireland

This is what sector leaders, officials and elected representatives heard during an event in Stormont recently.

The event, led by the Northern Ireland Union for Supported Employment (NIUSE) heard first hand-from service users, including Stepping Stones, Specialisterne, Disability Action and Cedar; who have accessed the range of support services currently under threat across the region.

Lagan Valley UUP MLA Robbie Butler (Press Eye - Northern Ireland, Photograph by Declan Roughan)

The event, which was attended by local MLAs including Lagan Valley’s Robbie Butler, heard from key departmental officials and service providers Mencap, Action Mental Health and Elaine Leonard, Chief Executive of Appleby Trust alongside the Equality Commission Northern Ireland.

The European Social Fund (ESF) provides dedicated funding for projects aimed at improving the employability and employment levels of disabled people who often find it extremely difficult to access mainstream provision and as a result find themselves disadvantaged and further removed from the labour market.

Advertisement

In doing so, it aims to help reduce inequalities between communities and regions and provides wider wellbeing and mental health benefits.

Northern Ireland currently has the largest disability employment gap in the UK.

Pictured from left to right: Kellie Armstrong MLA, Elaine Leonard Chief Executive of Appleby Trust, David Babington Chief Executive of Action Mental Health, Norman Sterritt Chair of NIUSE, Roisin Mallon, Director, Dedicated Mechanism Unit, Equality Commission for NI, Conor McGinnity, Mencap service user, Liz Kimmins MLA, and Grainne Close Director at Mencap.

The current funding provision is due to come to an end in March 2023, with no clear plan as to how this gap will be filled.

Norman Sterritt, Chair of NIUSE said: “Time is running out and we have gathered a number of disability organisations, politicians, officials, and other stakeholders together to find a solution to this urgent issue.

"Given the current challenges with the cost-of-living crisis, on top of the many health, social and economic inequalities that disabled people already experience, we need to ensure no one is left behind.”

Advertisement

The event also heard from service user Conor McGinnity, who received support through Mencap’s ESF Project.

Conor said: “Mencap helped me get a job in Primark and they are always on hand to provide guidance and support.

"I love being a part of the Primark team and the freedom and independence it gives me. When a customer leaves with a smile on their face, it makes my day.”

David Babington, CEO of Action Mental Health added: “The current European Social Funding runs out at the end of March 2023 and there is no certainty as to how this provision will continue beyond that.

"As a cross departmental issue, it is vital that departments work together to identify a long-term sustainable alternative to ESF.

"It has become clear the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will not sufficiently fill the gap that will be left for the 22 disability providers supporting some of the most vulnerable in our society.

Advertisement

“With no current Disability Strategy in place, service providers are already working in a particularly uncertain and difficult environment, made even more precarious by the lack of clarity around future funding for this programme.

"Over 21 per cent of the working age population in Northern Ireland has a disability, matching the average rate across the UK and with many of them experiencing particularly challenging times during Covid-19 and with the ongoing cost of living crisis there is an urgent need for certainty that this much needed support will continue beyond March 2023”.