Lagmore residents are dishing up a treat thanks to the Housing Executive

Local people in the Lagmore area are cooking up a treat, thanks to £2,640 funding from the Housing Executive.

With the housing body’s Community Involvement Grant, Lagmore Community Forum has been able to run two six week workshops for 20 residents.

Led by Pearce Tohill from P25 Nutrition, the workshops give participants the skills and knowledge to make healthy nutritional choices to help improve their health and wellbeing.

Maire Scott, from Lagmore Community Forum, and who took part herself, said: “Each week there is a live cookery demonstration and nutritional information workshop.

Residents learn new skills and knowledge about food at a healthy eating workshop. Pictured include Maire Scott, from Lagmore Community Forum (front row, left), and Stuart Lavery, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer (back row, right). Pic credit: Simon Graham

“Residents taking part get a pack with basic store ingredients including spices, the Public Health Agency’s 5 Ways to Wellbeing leaflet and an apron. They also receive a recipe book and access to a Whatsapp support group.

“Each week we learn how to cook healthily on a budget. Different topics are covered looking at each of the food groups and learning about the NHS Eatwell Guide, which helps you achieve a balanced diet.

“The meals don’t take up too much of your time so they are easier to prepare if you live on your own but are really tasty and the recipes are simple and designed to be nutritious.

“Among the dishes we made were naan bread, potato wedges, chicken gyros made from yogurt and spices, and healthier chicken goujons,"

Colm Fanning cooked up a tasty treat at Lagmore Community Forum thanks to Housing Executive funding. Pic credit: Simon Graham

There is also a DigiSkills trained volunteer who can help participants access to a Whatsapp group where they can view videos of food being prepared.

Margaret Marley, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for West Belfast, said: “We were delighted to award this funding to Lagmore Community Forum, which does excellent work with people in their area. I’m pleased to see that it has been so popular.

“We are very fortunate to work with many amazing groups and volunteers who are the backbone of our communities.

“All through the year, they provide support, compassion and dedication. Moreover, they meticulously plan projects which make a real difference to so many lives.