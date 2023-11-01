The Housing Executive has stated that it continues to invest in the lives and communities of local people, spending almost £100m on improving and maintaining its homes during 2022/23.

At a meeting with councillors from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long presented the annual Housing Investment Plan.

The Plan details the Housing Executive’s performance during the previous year and outlines programmes and plans for the year ahead.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long said: “We have invested more in our tenants’ homes across Northern Ireland over the past 12 months (2022/23) than in any of the previous 15 years.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long has revealed that almost £100m has been spent in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area over the last year. Pic credit: NIHE

“In Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the Housing Executive spend last year was just under £100m. We invested £2.60m on planned maintenance including stock improvements, with a further £3.46m spent on response maintenance.

“We worked hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities with £5.08m invested through the Supporting People programme to fund 72 services provided by partner organisations across the district. This investment provided housing support to 1,456 people last year.

“Across the district, 568 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year. Our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue with the aim of providing a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness.”

Building cohesive, thriving and supportive communities across the district remained a key area of focus in the investment plan for 2022/23.

Ms Long continued: “We were able to support local communities with more than £59k funding through our community grants, community safety and community cohesion programmes.

“We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities.

"We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face challenges in the housing sector with ongoing demand for social housing and homelessness services.

“Last year, £59.80m was invested in new-build homes in the district, with 330 housing association units on-site at March 2023, and 97 housing completions for the year.