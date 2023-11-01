MLA says it is time to recognise the vital work of Lisburn-based Habitat ReStore

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has called on the people of Lisburn and beyond to support the work of one of Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprises, Habitat ReStore.

ReStore is part of the leading charity, Habitat for Humanity. It helps families access low-cost home improvement materials, providing training and employability support and diverting tons of material from landfill.

Mr Honeyford said: “I recently paid a return visit to ReStore’s main outlet at Young Street in Lisburn for a briefing from Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Jenny Williams.

“The variety of rescued and recycled household goods available in the store is quite amazing; literally everything from cans of paint to kitchen sinks.

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford with Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Jenny Williams at the Lisburn ReStore. Pic credit: Alliance

“The Lisburn branch is the biggest of six outlets, and Habitat have ambitions to expand the network right across the island.

“ReStore doesn’t follow the typical charity shop business model as simply a method of fundraising. Its outlets are part of the process of supporting families on a budget who need to upgrade their homes.

“The charity has an admirable track record in on-the-job training and providing practical support for those in need.”

Habitat ReStore’s Jenny Williams said: “We see our role as finding solutions to help tackle some of the biggest challenges facing communities, including poverty and inequality, youth employment and persistently high reusable waste to landfill.

“We run a lot of programmes that have emerged alongside Habitat ReStore. We do accredited training in employability, health and wellbeing and in retail business.