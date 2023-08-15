Large crowd turns out to watch Castledawson Flute Band's annual parade
There was a large turnout of spectators for the annual parade of Castledawson Flute Band in the village on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The crowds lined the street of the village to watch the colourful procession in excellent weather conditions.
A collection totalling £1,567 was lifted during the course of the evening.
A Band spokesperson said: "It was a good parade and it was great to see a good turnout. We would like to thank everyone who contributed towards the collection, and the PSNI for traffic control."