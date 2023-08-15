Register
Large crowd turns out to watch Castledawson Flute Band's annual parade

There was a large turnout of spectators for the annual parade of Castledawson Flute Band in the village on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
There was a good turnout for the annual parade of Castledawson Flute Band. Credit: National World
There was a good turnout for the annual parade of Castledawson Flute Band. Credit: National World

The crowds lined the street of the village to watch the colourful procession in excellent weather conditions.

A collection totalling £1,567 was lifted during the course of the evening.

A Band spokesperson said: "It was a good parade and it was great to see a good turnout. We would like to thank everyone who contributed towards the collection, and the PSNI for traffic control."

