Firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare have raised funds for a number of worthy causes with a charity engine pull.

Around 20 firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare stations took on the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

The organisation offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

The NIFRS staff will also donate a portion of the funds raised towards local causes close to their hearts.

Firefighters have expressed their thanks to Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna who assisted them in Larne. Photo: Alistair Carmichael

The venture kicked off on Saturday morning at Ballyclare Fire Station, with the team pulling the full size engine to Ballynure and onwards to Larne.

Helping out when the engine reached Larne was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

A post on the Larne Fire Station Facebook page read: “Thank you to everyone who helped (young and older) and supported us around Ballyclare, Ballynure and Larne.

“Special thanks to ASDA (Ballyclare and Larne), Blooms in Ballyclare, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, Councillor Rosie Kinnear and her son Éanna.”

Firefighters and volunteers took part in the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, alongside other worthy local causes. Photo: Stephen King

Donations can still be made online at JustGiving or by calling into Ballyclare Station on Tuesday evening or Larne Station on Wednesday evening between 7pm and 9pm.

Hundreds of pounds have been raised so far, with a final total expected later this week.

It is not the first time that local NIFRS staff have taken part in such a mammoth physical task. “We have pulled an engine from Larne to Belfast, and at another time from Londonderry to Belfast after 9/11,” said organiser, Alistair Carmichael.

Saturday’s event is the latest in a series of local ventures supporting the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

In April, firefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to the organisation.

The funds were raised through a quiz, alongside ballots for a P&O crossing and a signed Larne FC shirt.

Meanwhile, a group of firefighters from Carrickfergus station raised over £3000 and counting after taking part in the ‘Storming the Castle’ 10k race on Sunday, August 20.

The team ran the route through the seaside town in their full firefighting kit in support of Carrick schoolboy, Ollie Willis, and his family.