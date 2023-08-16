Register
Larne and Ballyclare firefighters to hold charity engine pull this weekend

Firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare will be holding a charity engine pull this weekend.
By Helena McManus
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Around 20 firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare stations are to take on the physical challenge on Saturday, August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, alongside other worthy local causes.

The venture will kick off at 9am on Saturday morning at Ballyclare Fire Station, with the team planning to pull the full size engine to Ballynure and onwards to Larne.

"We hope to pass through Larne town centre and finish at Asda around 5pm,” said organiser Alistair Carmichael, from Larne Fire Station.

Firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare stations will be taking on the physical challenge on August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Alistair CarmichaelFirefighters from Larne and Ballyclare stations will be taking on the physical challenge on August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Alistair Carmichael
Firefighters from Larne and Ballyclare stations will be taking on the physical challenge on August 19 in a bid to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Alistair Carmichael

"We would love to see everyone out to cheer us along the route.”

Donations can be made online at JustGiving or on the day; further details for be found on the Larne Fire Station Facebook page.

It is not the first time that local NIFRS staff have taken part in such a mammoth physical task. “We have pulled an engine from Larne to Belfast, and at another time from Londonderry to Belfast after 9/11,” Alistair said.

Firefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to Nigel McGuffin, Northern Ireland representative for the Fire Fighters' Charity, in April. Photo: Alistair CarmichaelFirefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to Nigel McGuffin, Northern Ireland representative for the Fire Fighters' Charity, in April. Photo: Alistair Carmichael
Firefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to Nigel McGuffin, Northern Ireland representative for the Fire Fighters' Charity, in April. Photo: Alistair Carmichael

Saturday’s event is the latest in a series supporting the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

In April, firefighters presented a cheque for £2000 to the organisation.

The funds were raised through a quiz, alongside ballots for a P&O crossing and a signed Larne FC shirt.

Meanwhile, a group of firefighters from Carrickfergus station will be running the ‘Storming the Castle’ 10k on Sunday, August 20.

The team plan to run in their firefighting kit in support of Carrick schoolboy, Ollie Willis, and his family.

Six-year-old Ollie is undergoing treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rare form of the blood cancer.

