Larne author set to launch latest book

These are the people you could meet on any day in any town. but the folk within the pages of this book all live in the place Jim calls ‘home’ - a small, ordinary town inhabited by ordinary people, busy with the everyday task of living. Yet, within the stories that span a century or more, is a central thread of caring; for partners and children, for wider family and friends, for the town itself; its heritage and history. Each of the characters is searching for friendship, independence, affection, love and self-respect. As the seasons in the natural world transition in colour and personality, so too do the people in this town, revealing their hidden needs and selves in the pursuit of happiness.