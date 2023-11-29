Larne branch of Regimental Association of the Ulster Defence Regiment celebrates King’s coronation

It may seem some time ago since the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, however the Larne branch of the Regimental Association of The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC, celebrated the event just recently.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The regimental-style formal occasion, which was funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, saw 50 members and guests assemble at Larne Masonic Centre for dinner with the chief guest, Councillor Gregg McKeen and his wife Sharon.

Others present were the chairman of The Royal British Legion, Larne branch, Paul Castle and secretary Andrea Jamison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman, Norman Gray welcomed all present and thanked members and guests for attending on such a unique occasion and for their support throughout the year. He said that he would especially like to thank the council for the funding as, without this, the event could not have taken place and thanked Cllr McKeen in particular for his support throughout the year.

Attending The King's coronation dinner at Larne Branch UDR CGC Association dinner are Councillor Gregg McKeen (left) with the president, Patricia Bresland and chairman Norman Gray. Picture: Larne branch UDR Association.

Mr Gray said the evening would also mark the 50th anniversary of the recruitment of women – or Greenfinches – into The Ulster Defence Regiment and he thanked those present for their service.

After dinner, provided by Marty’s Catering, Kenny Kirby, secretary of the branch, paid tribute to HM The King by giving an outline of his journey to the throne highlighting how he held the record for being the longest ever serving heir apparent.

President, Patricia Bresland, then gave a tribute to the Greenfinches and told how they were 20 years ahead of the rest of the Army in introducing women to the frontline whilst still not being armed. She also gave some of the restrictions on those serving at the time, for instance, having to have your husband’s permission to enlist and how, if becoming pregnant, you had to leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said that women had to sacrifice a lot in order to serve their country and, in conclusion, paid particular tribute to the four that paid the ultimate sacrifice and whose photographs and names were displayed at the event on a roll of honour – Eva Martin, Jean Leggett, Margaret Hearst and Heather Kerrigan. She then proposed a toast to the Greenfinches.

Chaplain of the Larne branch UDR CGC Association, Rev Paul Reid and his wife Carol at the coronation dinner. Picture: Larne branch UDR Association. dinner.

Toasts were also proposed to His Majesty, King Charles III, The Regiment, Absent Comrades and Friends before the piper concluded a musical interlude with the Piper’s Toast and the National Anthem.

In closing the event, the chairman thanked all those who helped organise the evening and encouraged those present to encourage former members of The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC to join in what is an expanding branch so that they could avail of the support and social activities taking place. He also thanked those who contributed to the many prizes for the raffle, in particular, he said he would like to thank all the businesses of Larne who contributed so generously and that all the money raised would be going to Larne Royal British Legion to support their Christmas Dinner Appeal.

He concluded by presenting a cheque to Paul Castle.