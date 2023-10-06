Larne concert to support domestic abuse victims and dementia patients
Proceeds from the event on Saturday, October 21 will raise funds for Ald Gerardine Mulvenna’s chosen charities for her term of office, ‘This Is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir and Women’s Aid Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.
Taking to the stage at the McNeill Theatre in Larne will be the one and only Toccata – with their soloists, orchestra and choir - plus their renowned music and performances - sure to entertain the crowds. Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.
There will also be a very special performance from the ‘This Is Me’ Dementia Friendly Choir on the night.
Speaking ahead of the concert, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Mulvenna, said: “I am delighted to host this fantastic concert – which promises to be a great night out!
"Toccata will be showcasing their amazing vocal and instrumental artistry on the night bringing to life many well-known songs and masterpieces.
“I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces at the concert for both of these very worthy charities.”
Tickets are priced at £12 and can be purchased at Smiley Buildings reception in Larne by calling 028 2826 2350.
Tickets can also be purchased online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/larnearts
If you cannot attend the concert, but would like to contribute to these very worthy charities, donations are being accepted online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/mayorscharity