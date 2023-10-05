Saving Lives at Sea: popular TV series to feature Larne RNLI crew’s dramatic rescue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Viewers can watch dramatic rescues through the eyes of RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers and those rescued. The episode, on Thursday, October 12 (8.00pm), includes Larne RNLI’s rescue of a capsized kayaker alongside stories from other locations around the coast.
Larne RNLI Helm Barry Kirkpatrick, who will feature in the episode, said: ‘Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.
‘This is the first time Larne RNLI features on the Saving Lives at Sea series and this rescue is a good example of where our volunteers’ training, skills and experience all come to the fore in helping bring a casualty to safety. It also highlights the great teamwork not just among our own volunteers but with our colleagues from the various emergency services.
‘The call for help in this rescue comes late at night following reports of a person capsized from their kayak. After a search, we locate the casualty floating on his back in the middle of the bay, who is estimated to be in the water for up to one hour and very cold. We bring him onboard the lifeboat and make our way back to the beach as quickly as possible while beginning first aid to try and warm him up but we are concerned about signs of hypothermia.
"Once on shore, we are assisted by our colleagues in the Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"In this rescue, the casualty's wife does the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard when she realises her husband is in difficulty in the water. The kayaker also does the right thing by floating on his back with his arms stretched out. He is floating to live.’
The series made by Blast Films! is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer following broadcast.