Larne RNLI assists swimmer in difficulty outside Portmuck Harbour
Requested by Belfast Coastguard, the station’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched before 12.30pm. It followed a 999 call from a member of the public who observed two swimmers who it was thought were not making any progress against a strong offshore wind.
There was a force 4-5 south westerly wind blowing at the time of the incident. The all-weather lifeboat crew quickly located a casualty around half a mile from the harbour and brought him onboard. He was cold but otherwise safe and well and in good spirits.
The second swimmer had managed to make his way safely back to shore unaided. The inshore lifeboat crew checked he too was safe. Both were brought into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.
Phil Ford-Hutchinson, Larne RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, said: ‘We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm today when they spotted what they thought was two swimmers in difficulty, that is always the right thing to do. We would also like to commend the swimmers who had swim floats with them.
‘We would remind anyone planning an activity at sea to always go prepared. Check weather and tide times before venturing out, let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back, carry a means of communication such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112, and ask for the Coastguard.”