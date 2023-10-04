Larne RNLI came to the aid of a swimmer who got into difficulty half a mile from Portmuck Harbour, Islandmagee, this afternoon (Wednesday).

Requested by Belfast Coastguard, the station’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched before 12.30pm. It followed a 999 call from a member of the public who observed two swimmers who it was thought were not making any progress against a strong offshore wind.

There was a force 4-5 south westerly wind blowing at the time of the incident. The all-weather lifeboat crew quickly located a casualty around half a mile from the harbour and brought him onboard. He was cold but otherwise safe and well and in good spirits.

The second swimmer had managed to make his way safely back to shore unaided. The inshore lifeboat crew checked he too was safe. Both were brought into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.

Larne RNLI's all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched during the incident. Photo: RNLI

Phil Ford-Hutchinson, Larne RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, said: ‘We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm today when they spotted what they thought was two swimmers in difficulty, that is always the right thing to do. We would also like to commend the swimmers who had swim floats with them.