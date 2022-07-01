Larne Cricket Club: fundraising appeal to replace broken bowling machine

The loss of the club’s decade-old bowling machine, which is beyond repair, and a desire to field more teams is driving the initiative.

Paul Williamson, organiser of the appeal, explained: “We at Larne Cricket Club are currently trying to raise funds for some training equipment. With the club on the up again and the local schools reconnecting with cricket, there has been a growth in the number of players attending training and playing matches.

“Back about 10 to 12 years ago LCC would have fielded five teams on a Saturday and Sunday with ease - at the time there was talk of operating a sixth team. As well as this there were three junior teams, U13, U15 and U17. During this period training sessions would consist of multiple nets running simultaneously, one with a bowling machine and another with active bowlers. On top of this there would also be fielding training. However, the club then went into a period of decline and in the last couple of years, we have been fielding only a first team.

Larne Cricket Club is fundraising for training equipment to help develop the next generation of players.

“In the current season, we have seen a period of growth with old faces returning, and new rising stars joining. We are fielding two teams and are hoping to enter a mid-week team in the upcoming season. Further to that, we would like to operate junior training for new players to pick up the sport of cricket and help grow the club back to former glory.

“Unfortunately one of the biggest setbacks we have is with funding. Recently our bowling machine that has served us for over a decade has broken down beyond repair. This leaves us in a spot where have to shell out for a new machine. The majority of the money we seek to raise is for the machine and the rest will go towards new training equipment to aid the club and its members.”

Regular training takes place on Tuesday and Thursdays 6pm - 8pm. Everybody at any level is very welcome to come down a join in the sessions.

At time of publication the appeal had reached almost £800 with the target £3,000. If you would like to support the fundraiser, the GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/a1ac1fd4