Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne’s Debt Help Centre has marked a decade of supporting hundreds of local people and their families to sort out their finances.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne Baptist Church in conjunction with Gardenmore Presbyterian Church launched the Centre in partnership with UK debt and budgeting help charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP), in 2014.

During the last decade, CAP’s Larne Debt Centre has received over 167 calls from local people, and has helped over 45 households to go debt free – clearing £994,720.42 of debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Davison, Larne Debt Centre Manager, said: “Debt can be easy to fall into and hard to get out of without expert help, especially with how high the cost of essentials are right now.

Larne Debt Help Centre has celebrated a decade of helping hundreds of local people and their families to sort out their finances. Pictured are Wendy Davison (CAP Centre Manager Larne) and Sharon Farquhar (Debt Coach Larne). Photo: Larne Debt Help Centre

“Living on a low income combined with a change in circumstances that impacts your finances can quickly lead you into spiralling debts. We have helped many people who have had to borrow to pay for essentials, regularly skipped meals, and gone without their basic needs.

“We want to give huge praise to everyone in debt who has contacted us for help, worked with our team, and are now debt free or making progress towards achieving that. They are our heroes and the ones who drive us to keep going.

“I also want to thank all the team and volunteers from the local churches who over the last 10 years have spent countless hours supporting local people in need. Because of them, many lives in Larne have been changed for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thankful to for the support we have received from the Trussell Trust foodbank as we have a wonderful working relationship with them as they support us throughout the year with essential food parcels as well as working together at Christmas to produce hampers for those in need.”

Wendy was also keen to raise awareness of free debt advice as many people continue to struggle with the high costs of essentials. “At CAP our mission is to work with local churches to help people in our area break free from the chains of debt and poverty so they don’t have to use all their energy on just trying to survive, but have the opportunity to thrive."

Work ‘far from over’

Debt coach Sharon Farquhar added: “As much as we are celebrating this 10 year milestone, we also recognise that our work is far from over.

“Inflation coming down doesn’t tell the whole story. Prices might not be rising as fast but they are still so much higher than they were a few years ago which is putting huge financial pressure on low income households. This is why it’s vital we continue our work and you can play your part by helping us to raise awareness of free debt advice and by donating to CAP so we can help more people.”

How to seek help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are struggling with your finances, you can find out more about what services CAP offers in your area by visiting capuk.org/help.

For more information on a wider range of free help available, visit moneyhelper.org.uk.

CAP’s most recent Client Survey, published in May 2024, found that 59 percent of new clients in 2023 had an equivalised income level below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of survey respondents had to borrow money to pay household bills.