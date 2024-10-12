Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new childcare subsidy scheme which attracted the registration of almost 13,000 children across Northern Ireland in its first month is still open.

The new Northern Ireland Childcare Subsidy Scheme (NICSS) is aimed at helping working parents and is delivered by the Early Years Organisation on behalf of the Department of Education.

The Department said this week that the scheme has saved parents almost £1million on their September childcare bills.

Added to the contribution from Tax Free Childcare, the total saving to parents in Northern Ireland rises to over £2million.

New childcare initiatives deliver over £2million savings for Northern Ireland parents. Picture: unsplash

While the scheme has had an encouraging update since it began in September, the Department believes even more parents could benefit.

Education Minister Paul Givan said he was “delighted” that in the short time the scheme has been operational, close to 13,000 children and 1,500 childcare providers have now registered for the scheme.

In its first month of operation, the scheme saw 12,630 children registered and approved to benefit from the subsidy, which aims to alleviate financial pressure on families and help more parents, particularly women, stay in or return to work. Designed for working parents, with children below primary school age, the NICSS builds on Tax-Free Childcare eligibility targeting families who typically face the highest childcare costs.

The Minister said: “When I took up post as Education Minister, I pledged as a priority to make childcare more affordable for working families. This scheme is now delivering for those hard-working families across Northern Ireland and they are starting to feel the direct benefit in their pockets.

"This scheme is an outstanding success and in September alone has saved parents almost £1m on their childcare bills, with an additional estimated £1.1m in savings through Tax-Free Childcare.

"The combined effect of both these schemes is that Northern Ireland working parents have saved over £2m in September. I commend the exceptional level of commitment and cooperation shown by the sector to support the rollout in a very short period of time so that families would feel the benefit as quickly as possible.

"Registration for the Childcare Subsidy Scheme remains open and I encourage anyone who is eligible and has not yet signed up, to do so.”

Childcare providers and parents can register for the scheme at NICSS — Early Years - the organisation for young children (early-years.org).