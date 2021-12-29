“I got talking to Kenny Bruce at the Larne match a few weeks back and mentioned that I was going to write the Larne team a song,” said Martin.

“I think what Kenny has done for the town is fantastic. The Larne matches have a real family atmosphere and have brought Larne people closer together than I’ve ever witnessed.

“This song is not just for the men of the team, but for the Academy, the women’s teams and the whole town who have brought that special atmosphere to Inver Park,”

Martin Connon with Larne FC manager Tiernan Lynch.

‘Inver Park Lights’ is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Earlier this year Martin wrote a special song for his daughter’s P7 class as they prepared to leave St MacNissi’s Primary School.

He also used his talents to give Just Action gym members and the wider Larne community a boost through his song ‘We Love Just Active’.