Larne Foodbank has thanked those in the local community for their generosity during 2023.

Based at Craigyhill Methodist Church on the Brustin Brae Road, the Larne service is part of the Trussell Trust network – the UK’s leading operator of food banks.

"As everyone is aware, in this time of austerity, it is getting harder and harder for people to make ends meet,” a spokesperson for Larne Foodbank said.

"However, as is always the case, the kind people and businesses of Larne stepped up to the mark and donated an amazing 19.2 tonne of food, as well as much-appreciated finance, during 2023. Larne Foodbank never cease to be amazed at the generosity of the people of our town. We are eternally grateful to each and every one who continues to donate at a time when many in our community are, sadly, having to make the difficult choice between heating their homes and putting food on the table.

People and businesses of Larne donated an amazing 19.2 tonnes of food in 2023. Photo: Larne Foodbank

"This Christmas, Larne Foodbank provided 236 families with 381 bags of food and toiletries - this equated to 692 people receiving a Christmas hamper (382 adults and 264 children).

"None of this would have been possible without the generosity of the people and businesses of Larne town.

"We will continue to work together with local churches, businesses, and groups from the whole community to help those in need. Together with our partners CAP (Christians Against Poverty) and Equality Period, we want to express a massive thank you to all who have donated food, toiletries, household items, and finance throughout the past year to help us with the ongoing need in our community.

“We at Larne Foodbank wish everyone in Larne a happy and peaceful new year.”

Meanwhile, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK-wide network distributed 1.5 million food parcels to people facing hardship between April 1 and September 30 2023 – an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period in 2022.