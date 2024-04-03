Larne group praised for 'making a difference to so many lives'

Growth plans for Larne YMCA have been outlined to Department for Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA during a recent breakfast event in the town.
Published 3rd Apr 2024
The Minister attended the function, organised by Larne YMCA, in the neighbouring Access Employment Limited premises.

At the breakfast, Minister Lyons met with YMCA CEO Dean Nutt to learn more about the new Larne YMCA Basketball Club, aimed at children and young people. Minister Lyons also met players and coaches from the club and heard about their plans for the future.

Minister Gordon Lyons MLA alongside Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Ald Gerardine Mulvenna with James, Jayden and Dean from Larne YMCA. (Pic: Contributed).
Following the visit, Minister Lyons said: “I would like to thank the staff of Access Employment Limited for their excellent hospitality. This organisation is critical in the Larne community for providing employment opportunities to a range of groups, including people with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“It has been great to see first-hand how Larne YMCA has made a difference to the lives of so many in Larne over the years and to hear their plans to further extend their services. The new basketball club will help encourage young people to participate in sport, giving them new friendships, experiences and skills.

“As the Minister with responsibility for sport, I would encourage young people in the local area to be more active and take the opportunity to try out a new sport such as basketball. The YMCA is a fantastic facility and I wish the new basketball club every success.”

A spokesperson for Larne YMCA added: “It was great to see so many people in attendance, engaging in our vision for the future of not only Larne YMCA Basketball Club, but Larne YMCA as a whole.”

