The Department for Communities has approved proposals to demolish all properties in the Wellington Green area of Larne following the discovery of asbestos in the dwellings.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive confirmed that the move comes after houses in the region were found to have asbestos within their framework “some time ago” and that discussions “have been ongoing about the most appropriate course of action for the properties”.

The spokesperson added: “The Housing Executive has been in contact with residents of Wellington Green about the future of their homes.

"The Department for Communities has now approved proposals to demolish all properties in Wellington Green. Approval for the demolition was granted by the Department on June 19.

Wellington Green. (Pic Google).

"The Business Case for this recommended the clearance and demolition of all dwellings with the re-provision of social housing on the site.

“Work will begin once all residents have been rehoused in suitable, permanent, accommodation. While this project is at an early stage, meetings will be arranged with local elected representatives as a first step to discuss any issues that residents may have.”

Commenting on the development, NIHE Mid and East Antrim Manager, Roy McClean, explained: “We understand that this decision will have a huge impact on the lives of residents in Wellington Green and we are committed to supporting them through the transition to new homes.

“We have visited and written to all homes in Wellington Green and will work closely with all residents to provide advice and assistance through every step of this process.

“Our aim is to have all blocks demolished by 2027 while simultaneously exploring options for the future development of the site.

“Our local team is on hand to provide advice and support.

“Housing Executive tenants who require more information are encouraged to contact their Patch Manager, Heather Baxter, by telephoning 028 959 84556 or emailing [email protected] or Lorraine Wilson, Team Leader, by telephoning 028 959 84220 or emailing [email protected]