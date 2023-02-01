The annual Larne Music Festival will return in full this year following the Coronavirus pandemic, running from Wednesday, April 26 until Saturday, April 29 in First Larne Presbyterian Church.

The festival will culminate in a gala concert featuring festival winners and participants from a range of classes including guitar, piano, choral, traditional and instrumental.

This will be the first full festival since 2019, after a smaller festival last year due to Covid restrictions and the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 festivals.

A spokesperson for the committee stated: “As always, Larne Music Festival has attracted a high calibre of adjudicators with Richard Yarr MBE adjudicating Vocal, Piano and Instrumental classes, Conal Oakes adjudicating Guitar classes and Colleen Tunney adjudicating Traditional classes.

Larne Music Festival.

"This year we are delighted to reintroduce classes for Adult Choirs and Instrumental Groups and we hope to attract some of the local choirs and bands to this section. There are also several other updates and improvements to classes and all details can be found in the syllabus available on our website.

“The festival will launch with an exclusive event at the Town Hall on Friday, March 3 for the Friends of Larne Music Festival.

"There will be refreshments available and entertainment by Charlotte McIlroy, a talented local singer and previous winner at the festival.”

The spokesperson added: "Each year the festival is an excellent means of discovering and encouraging the vast array of musical talent in the Larne and east Antrim area. The ‘Friends of the Festival’ scheme was introduced to offer financial support and thus ensure the continuation and progression of this important event.

"It brings together keen supporters of music who are willing to make a small annual contribution of anywhere from £10 - £40.

"Anyone wishing to support the festival and join the scheme can find out more information on our website, by emailing [email protected] or by contacting any festival committee member.