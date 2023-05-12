Larne resident Bill Guiller has extended his thanks after members of the public rallied round him after irreparable damage was caused to his camera during an incident last month.

Mr Guiller, who works as a photographer for Larne FC, had an accident with his old camera in Ballygally on April 20 on the eve of the east Antrim side lifting the Gibson Cup at Inver Park.

Although the memory card was able to be saved, the camera could not be fixed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Larne man received a camera from his friend Bernie Mcallister ahead of the trophy presentation, before members of the community started an online fundraising page in a bid to help Bill purchase a new camera.

Bill Guiller. (Pic contributed by Bill Guiller).

In total over £2,000 was donated and Mr Guiller has been able to get new equipment.

Speaking to the Larne Times, Bill explained: “I was taking photos of dogs at Ballygally the day before I was due to work at Inver and get photos of the team being presented with the Gibson Cup.

"My camera was tied round my wrist, but it ended up falling off and going into the water. I was able to get it out and fortunately the memory card was able to be saved, so nothing was lost, but the camera could not be fixed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m very thankful my friend Bernie Mcallister provided me with a camera and I was still able to capture photos from the historic night.

"Then to find out that Andrew Davidson and Louise Robinson had started the Go Fund Me page to help me purchase new equipment- I was overwhelmed.

"I am extremely grateful for everyone doing this. I know a lot of people are feeling the pinch with the cost of living crisis, so many thanks to everyone who donated. It really means a lot.

"It’s not even just the camera, but the messages I was receiving. Reading them really gave me a lift.

Advertisement

Advertisement