A collection of images by a Larne photographer has been accepted into the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

Roger Ford-Hutchinson’s ‘Larne: a personal portrait’ was exhibited at Larne Museum and Arts Centre in June 2024.

It featured a variety of images that aimed to capture the town's energy and sense of place through landscapes, little details, and the people Roger encountered.

An award-winning documentary filmmaker, Roger highlighted how the project was partly inspired by the reaction to the ‘I love Larne’ documentary in 2014.

In capturing the eclectic range of shots, he utilised a method called ‘slow photography’, an artistic style that focuses on old-school analogue film techniques.

The method aims to foster connectivity with others, encourage the photographer's own creativity, and find beauty in the everyday.

To accompany the exhibition, some 120 images were assembled into a 96-page PhotoZine – a hard copy of which now resides in the prestigious US library.

The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world, with millions of books, films and video, audio recordings, photographs, newspapers, maps and manuscripts in its collections.

The process of submitting ‘Larne: a personal portrait’ for inclusion in the library’s catalogue was relatively simple, Roger said, with the institution responding within a matter of weeks to his request.

"They are very interested in community and social responsibility and things like that,” Roger added.

Efforts are currently underway to compile a digital version of the collection for the Library of Congress.

Closer to home, Roger has also reached out to the British Library for possible inclusion in their catalogue.

Copies of the PhotoZine are on sale through the photographer’s website at https://northchannel.company.site/, with Roger hoping sales will help offset some of the costs of printing and framing the exhibition images earlier in the year.

The collection has already garnered interest across the world, having been snapped up by customers from as far away as Canada to California and Australia.

Meanwhile, Roger will be in attendance at this year’s Mounthill Fair on Saturday, October 5, where copies of ‘Larne: a personal portrait’ will also be on sale.