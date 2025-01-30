Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne woman who travelled to Washington DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump has described the event as “surreal”.

Natalie Carnwath and her nephew Sam Goodall (19) joined crowds at the Capitol One Arena after the new President was sworn in on January 20.

"Sam has a keen interest in US politics and has supported Trump since 2016,” explained Natalie, 36.

“We had the trip booked from July, even before Trump was elected for President, but Sam had so much faith that Trump would be elected we just booked before the results.”

Larne residents Natalie Carnwrath with her nephew Sam Goodall at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington DC. Photos: Natalie Carnwath

The 47th President's inauguration address was delivered indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to freezing weather conditions, with the ticketed post-inauguration rally following at the arena.

The change in plans meant a reduced number of people were able to watch the ceremony in person. “However the cold weather snap worked in our favour as the event was moved inside; tickets were first come first served and we got in,” Natalie added.

"We queued from 6am in minus temperatures and got into the arena at 11am, but it was totally worth it. We were with people from all around America; they were impressed we had travelled from Northern Ireland.

"The atmosphere in the Arena was surreal, especially seeing Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk on stage right in front of us!”

Natalie described the experience of seeing Donald Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk and others on the stage as "surreal". Photo: Natalie Carnwath

Natalie and Sam rounded off their trip with visits to a museum at the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial. “We arrived Sunday and returned home on Thursday. It was a quick turn around but we packed in so much, especially witnessing such a historical event,” she added.

“We just love America and no doubt will return again really soon.”

Meanwhile, a group of Ulster Unionists are to issue an invitation to President Trump to visit the north coast’s golf courses during any future UK visits.

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, said: “In congratulating President Trump in taking up his post in the prestigious Oval Office, we will be calling on him to use his influence to promote golfing tourism in our constituency.”