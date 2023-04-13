Assisting the crew of a fishing boat which had run aground and helping a capsized dinghy were among four call-outs for Larne RNLI’s volunteer crew over Easter.

Thankfully everyone who got into trouble are safe and well, but the busy period prompted a reminder that anyone going to sea must tell others of their plans and take other sensible precautions.

Larne RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, Allan Dorman said: “It has been a busy few days for our volunteer crews, but I am very pleased that there were successful outcomes for every call out we attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Please remember, that when you are going to sea, it is essential that you tell someone of your plans, when you are leaving, when you plan to return and what your planned route is. It is also essential that you carry a means to contact the shore in case of an emergency. Also, remember that if you see anyone in trouble at sea to call 999 or 112 and to ask for the Coastguard.”

Larne RNLI’s volunteer crew were called out four times over the Easter period

Responding to the first call-out on Tuesday, April 4, Larne RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched from East Antrim Boat Club to reports of a capsized sailing dinghy in Larne Harbour. A rescue boat from the club had recovered one person from the water and was making way to tow the boat back to shore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second call-out on Wednesday, April 5, was a request to launch by Belfast Coastguard to reports of a kayaker in difficulty in the water near Swan Island in Larne Lough. The crew were quickly updated that the casualty had made their way to shore safely and were stood down.

The third call-out which came on Saturday, April 8, was at the request of Belfast Coastguard to reports of a five-metre rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with two adults and a child on board that had broken down near the Gobbins off Islandmagee and was drifting towards rocks.

Launching the all-weather lifeboat, the volunteer crew made their way to the casualty boat. When the lifeboat reached the casualties, they were 20 metres from the rocks and drifting closer. The crew quickly established a tow line with the RIB and brought it safely clear of the rocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne RNLI’s volunteers had a busy Easter assisting people who got into difficulty at sea.

Once they were safe, one of the adults onboard was able to start the engine and proceed towards their launching point at Bangor Marina. The all-weather lifeboat provided shelter for the journey until the casualties were handed across to Bangor RNLI volunteers who continued with the RIB to ensure its safe return to the marina.

The fourth call out took place later that same day and involved the inshore lifeboat launching at the request of Belfast Coastguard to reports of a small fishing boat broken down on its way out of Larne Harbour with two people onboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement