A decorated athlete from Larne has spoken of his pride in being able to use his high-profile public image to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for those in need over the years as he calls time on his competitive strongman career.

Chris McNaghten, who started participating in strongman events when he was aged around 19, going on to enjoy a 14-year career competing as an international strength athlete around the world, mostly in strongman shows, but also powerlifting, Highland Games and even in the discipline of arm wrestling, spoke to the Larne Times following the news that he is retiring from the sport.

Detailing how he got involved in strongman events and the changes he has seen over recent years, Chris said: “When I got involved in the sport, strongman and powerlifting wasn’t as big as it is today.

"I started with powerlifting to try and get my total numbers up, but the sport of strongman was where my passion always lay.

Chris McNaghten has thanked his loved ones for the support he has received over the years. (Pic: Contributed).

"I loved entertaining the crowd and the buzz you got from it. I loved how your strength got tested in a variety of ways and most of all, I loved how in strongman the strongest always wins.

"You’re not judged by opinions, or get chances based of who you are. The strongest man, the man who works the hardest, will always come out on top and I loved that so much about the sport.

"My first competition was in car park to 50 people. This is compared to some of my last competitions, where I was competing in front of around 10,000 people. The sport has grown over the years and it still is.”

Although Chris has enjoyed many special moments competing, the east Antrim man feels now is the right time to have a life outside of strongman events.

He stated: “Strongman has been good to me over the years and I’ve built a brand and a life from it. This has led to opportunities coming along that I want to focus on.

"It can be and is a very selfish sport. It eats at your time with loved ones, and if I compete, I want to be the best. This requires so much sacrifice in my family life and business.

"My businesses are taking off in a way I once only dreamed of, and getting married, and having new additions coming into the family, I really want to enjoy this next chapter without the pressure to train and compete.

"I’m a huge believer in making memories every day. There will be no more memories I’ll cherish going forward with strongman, but there will be many with my family, my husband and future ahead outside of strongman.

"My company Bear Strong has had some very unique opportunities over the past year and it’s growing rapidly around the world.

"I’m excited to take this further and follow it. Inspire Gym is constantly growing and becoming the image I always wanted it to be for the town.

"In terms of my charity work, I’ve taken steps back from official roles, but I’ll always no doubt be involved in something.

"I’m very content during my sporting career that I did so much for others I can afford some time to focus, not so much on myself, but people I love and times together. That’s truly what means most to me now. Truly what’s most important in life.”

Looking back on his decorated career as an international competitor, Chris has spoken of his pride at being able to support those in need, as well as enjoying the opportunities that came his way.

He explained: “I had a lot of success in strongman, especially early on in my 20s. I had my battles with some injures and my ability to rehabilitate and come back gave me great strength mentally to take forward in life outside of sport.

"Many athletes compete, retire and that’s it, where as I built a brand, built businesses, built a massive image for myself from strongman which led to some very unique, rare and exciting opportunities that weren’t the norm really for a guy from Larne.

"From being on an MTV reality show to dinner at Downing Street, it’s been mental over the years - but what I’m most proud of is the work I did with my platform. I was always told by a close friend if you’re given a platform, use it for good and I always acted on that advice.

"I’ve been involved with multiple organisations, charities and minority groups over my career to raise both funds and awareness. Looking back it would be hundreds of thousands and an endless amount of people.

"I’m proud I wasn’t just someone who lifted weights, but someone who made a real difference and gave back as much as possible.”

Offering advice to anyone wishing to start a career as a competitive strongman, Chris added: “For someone starting off today they have such a huge hill to climb.

"The weights I was lifting at the end of my career would have won World’s Strongest Man at the start of my career.

"I’d say to remember our efforts are divided into time. Many will tell you to give 100 per cent to your sport, but 100 per cent leaves no time for family, friends work, or life.

"We need to divide ourselves across multiple areas of life and understand where the biggest percentage goes, we get our best results. Sometimes being good at multiple things in life is better than being the best at just one.”